Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands

Imran Khan returns to acting via 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ after a decade-long break

  • By Salima Bhutto
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for exploiting system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands

Imran Khan recently dropped a bombshell on actors and their increasing demands in pay.

Khan, who made a comeback in Bollywood after a decade via Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, spoke about how rising salaries of Bollywood actors are impacting their film budgets.

In a conversation with ETimes, the 42-year-old actor said, “I believe that increasingly we have reached a place where stars exploit the system.”

The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star went on to express his concerns, “I don’t mean that they are opening their wallet and putting money into the film,” said Khan, adding, “But there’s a sense of taking personal responsibility and ownership of the film.”

According to him, such hiked salaries could balloon production costs and reduce a film’s profitability.

“If I have a sense that my film is going to cost 30 crores to make, that’s your cost of production,” said Khan, adding, “And I say I will charge 40 crores. So now your film costs 70 crores—Rs 30 crore of which is the actual film and Rs 40 crore is my personal salary.”

He further explained, “What is now our route to profitability? And do I care about that? I should care about it. It’s my film.”

The Delhi Belly actor said that he believes that there is the potential for this film to be a decent film, take less money up front and roll the dice.

In the end, he noted that for a such movie that has potential, one should take a gamble and bet that the film will do well and if anyone can afford to do that, it’s the star.

On professional front, Imran Khan will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar in an upcoming untitled film. 

Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
22 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago