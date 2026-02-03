Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati

Hania Aamir was visibly emotional at the rukhsati of Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed showing her heartfelt side during the wedding celebrations.
In a viral video clip, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet shed tears on the emotional moment of her bestie the Yaqeen Ka Safar star rukhsati with the Dil Pe Dastak star.
Hania shared a heartfelt hug with Sabeena as she got into the car to begin her new journey with Khaqan.
The touching moment grabbed the attention on social media as the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on their bond.
One fan noted, “This is the purest kind of love! Seeing such a beautiful bond between friends makes these moments even more special. Wishing Sabeena a lifetime of happiness and keeping this beautiful sisterhood forever radiant!”
Another commented, "Love their bond.They have been friends for 9 years.Judgemental ppl should stay away.Let the friends have their moment.”
To note, the Mere Humsafar starlet also grabbed headlines for her high-energy dance performances at the star-studded event.
She set the stage on fire during the Shendi (Mehendi + Shaadi) ceremony, performing energetic bhangra moves that quickly went viral on social media.
Hania was spotted at the event alongside other celebrities including Kubra Khan, Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail, and Yashma Gill.