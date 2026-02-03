Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati

The 'Mere Humsafar' starlet also grabbed headlines for her high-energy dance performances

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati
Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati

Hania Aamir was visibly emotional at the rukhsati of Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed showing her heartfelt side during the wedding celebrations.

In a viral video clip, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet shed tears on the emotional moment of her bestie the Yaqeen Ka Safar star rukhsati with the Dil Pe Dastak star.

Hania shared a heartfelt hug with Sabeena as she got into the car to begin her new journey with Khaqan.


The touching moment grabbed the attention on social media as the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on their bond.

One fan noted, “This is the purest kind of love! Seeing such a beautiful bond between friends makes these moments even more special. Wishing Sabeena a lifetime of happiness and keeping this beautiful sisterhood forever radiant!”

Another commented, "Love their bond.They have been friends for 9 years.Judgemental ppl should stay away.Let the friends have their moment.”

To note, the Mere Humsafar starlet also grabbed headlines for her high-energy dance performances at the star-studded event.

She set the stage on fire during the Shendi (Mehendi + Shaadi) ceremony, performing energetic bhangra moves that quickly went viral on social media.

Hania was spotted at the event alongside other celebrities including Kubra Khan, Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail, and Yashma Gill.

Imran Khan shares words of praise on Aamir Khan's modesty in Bollywood
Imran Khan shares words of praise on Aamir Khan's modesty in Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor earns praise from original Rama of Ramayana Arun Govil
Ranbir Kapoor earns praise from original Rama of Ramayana Arun Govil
Big Bollywood reunion sparks debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s absence
Big Bollywood reunion sparks debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s absence
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch

Popular News

Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'
2 hours ago
Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued

Scotland weather warnings: Yellow alerts for snow, strong winds issued

3 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet opens up about costly Bob Dylan tribute on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Timothée Chalamet opens up about costly Bob Dylan tribute on ‘Saturday Night Live’
4 hours ago