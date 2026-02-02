Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public

Parineeti Chopra is a proud wife!
On Sunday, February 1, the Ishaqzaade actress took to her official Instagram account to post a series of stories, taking pride in her husband, Raghav Chadha’s, considerate steps for the public good.
In the first update, the 37-year-old Indian actress re-shared a post which revealed that the Indian politician and member of the Aam Aadmi Party has made history as first MP to raise major questions on airport authorities.
Raghav questioned in the parliament, “Extra baggage costs money, but hours of flight delay get no refund. Why not pay for every delayed hour?”
In the second story, it was shared that Raghav also stood against the costly food and water sold at the airports, and following his question, the “government plans Rs 10 water bottles and Rs 20 samosa across Indian airports, making a significant moment for the public.
About Parineeti Chopra:
Parineeti Chopra is an Indian actress who works in industry and is a recipient of several accolades, including a Filmfare and a National Film Award.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha:
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged on May 13, 2023, in New Delhi, and tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
On October 19, 2025, the couple welcomed their first and only child, son Neer.