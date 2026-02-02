Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match  

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, have broken the internet with their dramatic expressions at the ISPL match.

The couple, who got married in 2012, attended an ISPL match in Surat, India, where they grabbed media persons’ attention for channeling shocking reactions over the defeat of their beloved team, the Tigers of Kolkata. 

Notably, the viral video clips of the match showcased the never-before-seen side of Kareena, which reminded fans of her superhit character as Geet, from Imtiaz Ali’s iconic movie, Jab We Met.

The pair made a prominent appearance on Sunday, February 1st, alongside their two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena, Saif and Taimur were seen giving a shocking reaction after their team, the Tigers of Kolkata, defeated the Ahmedabad Lions in the ISPL match.  

A video from the game showed the two watching the match keenly and expressing their joy over a shot.

As the footage from the match went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their joy over the light-hearted moment.

One user said, "GEET FROM JAB WE MET."

"At the end, Kareena would be like, BY THE WAY WHO WON?" I was acting, not knowing exactly what was happening," a second sarcastically noted.

While a third commented, "He is an actor, he will act, how to leave his daily bread."

It is worth noting that Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, Daayra, which is expected to be released in theatres in 2026.  

