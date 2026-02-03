Hania Aamir sends powerful message to people struggling with eating disorders

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Hania Aamir recently sent a powerful message to people struggling with eating disorders.

The 28-year-old actress is contributing her part to raise awareness about the disorder as she took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, and shared a post by Fight Through Mental Health, giving people important reminders of what this health condition looks like.

According to the post, February is Eating Disorder Awareness Month.

The post included an immense love sent to people who have an eating disorder, struggle with food and body image, struggle, feel dismissed by society, and are afraid to get help.

Hania Aamir’s post details in the caption that how National Eating Disorder Awareness Month gives an important reminder to raise awareness, challenge harmful narratives, and educate us on the realities of eating disorders.

In the post, the page also added, “These conditions don't discriminate, they affect people of all genders, ages, and backgrounds.”

According to Fight Through Mental Health page, eating disorders are complex mental health conditions, often stemming from deeper struggles with body image, societal pressures, and trauma.

The post also read, “Understanding the signs, the causes, and the impact is key in creating a supportive environment for those who are struggling.” 

