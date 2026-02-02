Ranbir Kapoor earns praise from original Rama of Ramayan Arun Govil

Ranbir Kapoor earned praises from his onscreen father and actor Arun Govil, who himself played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan 39 years ago.
Speaking with PTI, Govil, who will be seen as Lord Rama’s father King Dasharatha shared, “The Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari looks very good. It has been made with a lot of hard work by Nitesh Tiwari, the actors and the entire team.”
He added, “The main actor Ranbir Kapoor is looking very good as Lord Ram. He is a good actor and good human being. To play a God, you’ve to have a good, pure soul, and you have to be a good human being also.”
The Luv Kush star stated, “Comparisons are always made when a standard is set and no one should feel bad that I’m being compared. I believe that in order to play the role of God, you should look like that. The look is very important. When people see you, they should see God in you, and think, ‘God can be like that’.”
Reacting to comparisons with Prabhas’ Adipurush (2023), Arun shared, “There is a lot of difference between Ramayana and Adipurush.”
Ramayana, starring Rocking Star Yash in the role of Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, will unfold across two films, with the first instalment arriving in cinemas this Diwali.
Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Amitabh Bachchan round out the cast as Lakshman, Hanuman and Jatayu, respectively.