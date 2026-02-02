Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post

Shilpa Shetty recently wished her younger sister, Shamita Shetty on her 47th birthday.
The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, February 2, and penned a heartfelt birthday message for her younger sister.
Her post included a video filled with her childhood photos and a caption that reads, "A little throwback because... how could I not it's your birthdayyyy."
The Hungama 2 actress went on to write, "Happyyy birthdayyy, my Tunkiii My A1 from day 1. May your life always be filled with endless happiness, good health, laughter, and love.
"Remember, you always have me - today, tomorrow, forever... no matter what Love you to the moon and back @shamitashetty_official."
On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in an upcoming movie titled KD: The Devil.
The Prem directional stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.
Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, who participated in several reality television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa , Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss, was last seen in the 2023 film, The Tenant.
The birthday girl also made appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2025.