Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post

Shilpa Shetty celebrates sister Shamita’s birthday via sweet post

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita A1 from day 1 in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post

Shilpa Shetty recently wished her younger sister, Shamita Shetty on her 47th birthday.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, February 2, and penned a heartfelt birthday message for her younger sister.

Her post included a video filled with her childhood photos and a caption that reads, "A little throwback because... how could I not it's your birthdayyyy."

Shilpa Shetty celebrates sister Shamita’s birthday via sweet post

The Hungama 2 actress went on to write, "Happyyy birthdayyy, my Tunkiii My A1 from day 1. May your life always be filled with endless happiness, good health, laughter, and love.

"Remember, you always have me - today, tomorrow, forever... no matter what Love you to the moon and back @shamitashetty_official."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in an upcoming movie titled KD: The Devil.

The Prem directional stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, who participated in several reality television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa , Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Bigg Boss, was last seen in the 2023 film, The Tenant.

The birthday girl also made appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2025.

Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Shah Rukh Khan reveals Neelam Kothari's surprising role in romance with Gauri
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Ayeza Khan clashes with Danish Taimoor for playful padel match: Watch
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Maya Ali reacts to Hania Aamir's blunt fashion statement
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Mahira Khan pours heart out for loved one: 'Your magic goes beyond'
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny ignites controversy with bold speech at 2026 Grammys
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Deepika Padukone makes rare confession about Dua months after her face reveal
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding
Kriti Sanon thanks Manish Malhotra for styling family at Nupur’s wedding

Popular News

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit

Trump slams Grammy host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke, threatens lawsuit
an hour ago
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy

Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
21 minutes ago
Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record

Melania Trump documentary smashes a decade-old box office record
3 hours ago