Big Bollywood reunion sparks debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s absence

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have come together for the latest Variety India cover, but Shah Rukh Khan’s absence raised serious questions.

Variety India released its inaugural cover on February 1, bringing together the a-list actors of Bollywood.

Dubbed “Unshakable. The superheroes that broke the rules of stardom,” the image showed Akshay seated, while Salman, Aamir and Ajay posed behind him with their hands on each other’s shoulders.

Soon after the cover photo was released, the fans took to the comment section to express their joy on seeing Aamir, Salman, Akshay, and Ajay’s together.


One comment read, “Wow, this looks amazing!! I love this. Missing SRK, though — it would’ve been a complete picture. Akshay looks so good, though. A lot of aura in just one pic.”

Another wrote, “SRK should have been in this as well.”

One user commented, “Missing SRK in this — that would have been a generational pic.” Another wrote, “This picture is incomplete without SRK.”

While others questioned, “Where’s SRK?”

Another also responded, “Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan also deserved to be in this pic.”

On Sunday, Variety India held a grand launch event in Mumbai and the event was attended by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and several other celebrities.

