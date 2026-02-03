Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Ranveer Singh sets screens ablaze with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' first look

Ranveer Singh dropped the first look poster for the highly anticipated sequel 'Dhurandhar'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Ranveer Singh sets screens ablaze with Dhurandhar: The Revenge first look
Ranveer Singh sets screens ablaze with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' first look

Ranveer Singh has unveiled the fiery first look of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, confirming the sequel’s title and hinting at Akshaye Khanna’s return to the franchise.

Taking to Instagram account on monday, the Dhurandhar actor built the excitement among fans as he dropped the first look poster for the highly anticipated sequel.

A fiery new poster shows Ranveer Singh in a ruthless avatar, dressed in a black trench coat against a red-hot backdrop, promising bigger stakes and tougher action.


“Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” the Padmavat star wrote in the caption.

He also disclosed the release date and that the teaser will be out later today.

“Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” Ranveer further added.

Shortly after the poster was dropped, the Dhurandhar fans swamped the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming installment.

One fan wrote, “ALL RECORDS RIP ON 19TH MARCH, DHURANDHAR 2 IS COMING TO DESTROY ALL THE RECORDS.”

Another remarked, “Cant Waitttttt to see Dhurandhar 2.”

The third expressed, “Cant Keep Calm, OMG!!!!”

To note, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. 

Hania Aamir sends powerful message to people struggling with eating disorders
Hania Aamir sends powerful message to people struggling with eating disorders
Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati
Hania Aamir shows heartfelt side at Khaqan Shahnawaz, Sabeena Syed’s rukhsati
Imran Khan shares words of praise on Aamir Khan's modesty in Bollywood
Imran Khan shares words of praise on Aamir Khan's modesty in Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor earns praise from original Rama of Ramayana Arun Govil
Ranbir Kapoor earns praise from original Rama of Ramayana Arun Govil
Big Bollywood reunion sparks debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s absence
Big Bollywood reunion sparks debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s absence
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
Alia Bhatt shares guilt-free life recipe amid her personal letter controversy
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Parineeti Chopra proud of husband Raghav Chadha’s thoughtful step for public
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Imran Khan blasts A-list stars for 'exploiting' system with high demands
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan go viral for dramatic expressions at ISPL match
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Shilpa Shetty calls sister Shamita 'A1 from day 1' in heartfelt birthday post
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Rohit Shetty’s house firing incident prompts strong demand from film industry
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement
Arijit Singh releases first song ‘Ishq Ka Fever’ after announcing retirement

Popular News

Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt

Sydney Sweeney accused of digitally manipulating her explosive lingerie stunt
3 hours ago
Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat

Clintons to face House questions in Epstein probe amid contempt threat
4 hours ago
Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'

Anne Hathaway reveals shocking truth about Meryl Streep acting on 'TDWP 2'
12 hours ago