Ranveer Singh sets screens ablaze with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' first look

Ranveer Singh has unveiled the fiery first look of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, confirming the sequel’s title and hinting at Akshaye Khanna’s return to the franchise.
Taking to Instagram account on monday, the Dhurandhar actor built the excitement among fans as he dropped the first look poster for the highly anticipated sequel.
A fiery new poster shows Ranveer Singh in a ruthless avatar, dressed in a black trench coat against a red-hot backdrop, promising bigger stakes and tougher action.
“Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” the Padmavat star wrote in the caption.
He also disclosed the release date and that the teaser will be out later today.
“Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM. Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam,” Ranveer further added.
Shortly after the poster was dropped, the Dhurandhar fans swamped the comment section to express their excitement for the upcoming installment.
One fan wrote, “ALL RECORDS RIP ON 19TH MARCH, DHURANDHAR 2 IS COMING TO DESTROY ALL THE RECORDS.”
Another remarked, “Cant Waitttttt to see Dhurandhar 2.”
The third expressed, “Cant Keep Calm, OMG!!!!”
To note, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane spy-action thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.