'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' star Arjumand Rahim addresses maternal roles debate 

Arjumand Rahim has broken her silence on accepting maternal roles more often.
The 46-year-old veteran Pakistani television actress has addressed her choice of taking maternal roles in her drama series, including Sher, and the ongoing TV series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu.
Rahim reflected on how she has often walked away from roles that gave a repetitive and boring impression to the audience.
"My character should have things to do," said the Suno Chanda 2 actress, noted before admitting that she is done accepting "cardboard" maternal roles in Pakistani television dramas.
In a heartfelt conversation, the actress also discussed the broader issues, such as safety and predatory behaviour in the entertainment sector.
For those unaware, Arjumand Rahim is currently promoting her most-watched series, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, which also stars Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas Khan in the leading roles.
In the romantic drama serial, the veteran actress portrayed the role of Bilal Abbas Khan’s mom as Nafisa, an upper-class mother who simultaneously deals with the anxieties and complex personality traits.