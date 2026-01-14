Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Ishrat Fatima bows out of Radio Pakistan after 45-year stint

The veteran broadcaster has stepped down after over four decades without citing a specific reason

  • By Hania Jamil
Veteran news broadcaster Ishrat Fatima has bid farewell to Radio Pakistan after 45 years.

In her emotional message, Fatima expressed gratitude to Allah and her parents, describing the decision to leave as difficult and personal.

She did not provide any details about her departure; however, in her X post, she shared that fans could follow her social media platforms to remain updated about her next step.

"Before saying goodbye, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you [listeners] and Radio Pakistan," Fatima noted in the farewell message.

Notable names from the industry turned to social media platforms to pay their tribute to Fatima and honour her decades-long work for Radio Pakistan and the Urdu language.

Journalist Asma Shirazi penned on X, "You will remain in our memories, you are an icon, inspiration and a role model."

Another X user wrote, "A true 'legend'. She was so devoted to her work that she became the face of news broadcasting in Pakistan. I grew up watching her on PTV, and to this day I’m fascinated by the timeless Ishrat Fatima style of news reading."

The social media tributes highlighted Ishrat Fatima's long-lasting impact on Pakistan's broadcast media, shaping Urdu media and professional conduct.

