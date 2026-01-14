Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Deepika Padukone slammed by veteran actor over 8-hour shift demand

Veteran actor Rajendra Chawla has weighed in on the 'Om Shanti Om' actress' demand of an 8-hour shift for actors

  • By Hania Jamil
Deepika Padukone has prompted a debate over fixed working hours for actors in Bollywood, and several actors and filmmakers have shared their views on the highly discussed topic.

While many supported the Chennai Express actress' demand for an 8-hour work shift for actors, a few called the demands unnecessary. 

Speaking to the Bollywood Bubble YouTube channel, veteran actor Rajendra Chawla has now weighed in on the debate.

"I understand that, but if you are coming into this industry, you have to realise from the first day that this is the way it works. You have to accept the fact that the shifts go on for 12–14 hours because the volume of work has increased a lot," he noted.

Chawla said, "If you entered this race, then you have to run according to it. If you can't accept that, then go to a 9-to-5 job and stay happy there. No one has forced you to be here. It's better to sleep tired than to sleep frustrated."

Chawla shared that the facilities for actors have improved with time, recalling a time when actors like Amitabh Bachchan would sit wearing their full costume under the sun.

Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit and then Kalki 2 has highlighted the matter more than ever before, leading to a discussion within the South and Hindi film industry, with more actors sharing their opinion on her demand.

