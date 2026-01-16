Hina Afridi ties knot with Akbar Taimoor in intimate nikah ceremony

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Emerging Pakistani television actress Hina Afridi has finally exchanged marriage vows with Taimoor Akbar in an intimate nikah ceremony on Friday, January 16.

In a joint Instagram post with her husband, Hina shared a bunch of adorable pictures from his nikah photoshoot, captioning, “Bismillah. In the name of Allah Paak, Qubool Hai.”

She went on to give credit for her gorgeous outfit, stating, “This dress of my dreams was designed by my dearest brother @theshoaibkhan.official executed with so much love by my @nyra.couture.”


For her special day, Hina shimmered in a long pearl-studded frock, paired with a graceful sharara and sparkling golden jewelry with a no make up look that completed the ethereal look.

On the other hand, her husband Akbar opted for a decent white sherwani, elegantly detailed with golden embroidery.

Shortly after the post went viral, pals and fans gushed to the comment section with warm wishes to the newly married couple as they embark on this beautiful journey together.

The veteran actor Ali Safina congratulated the couple, writing, “Bhae Bahut Mubarak tum dono ko tum dono!!! MashaAllah looking like a million bucksss.”

Pakistan’s famous content creator Jannat Mirza commented, “Absolutely beautiful..Mubarak ho!!”

“Masha’ALLAH Bohat Bohat Mubarak Ho. So happy for you guys , you look beautiful Masha’ALLAH ,” a fan quipped.

For those unaware, Hina announced her engagement with the digital content creator Taimoor Akbar in December 2025.

