  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry confirmed to appear in UK court next week for major hearing

The Duke of Sussex set to take the witness stand in first hearing of privacy invasion lawsuit against UK publisher

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry is all set to appear in UK court next week for first hearing of his privacy invasion lawsuit against major publication.

As reported by various outlets on Friday, January 16, The Duke of Sussex will appear at UK High Court with evidence against the Daily Mail's publisher on Thursday, January 22.

Harry will appear in court alongside six other plaintiffs including Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, actors Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley, former British lawmaker Simon Hughes and campaigner Doreen Lawrence.

All of them have sued Associated Newspapers for wide ranging unlawful behaviours from the bugging of phone lines to the illicit acquisition of personal health records. 

King Charles’ younger son - who left the UK in 2020 and moved to the US also alleged that British press' unlawful behaviour contributed to his decision to leave his country.

However, Associated Newspapers has strongly denied the allegations while dubbing them as "preposterous smears".

This update came just a day after Harry's estranged sister-in-law hosted a grand reception for England's Women Rugby Team Red Roses to celebrate their World Cup victory last year.

