Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ enters crucial post-production phase

The blockbuster spy thriller franchise is returning, ready to thrill fans with its next installment.
In the latest update about Dhurandhar 2, Pinkvilla reported on Friday, January 16, that the movie has entered its crucial phase as director Aditya Dhar has begun working on its post-production.
As per the outlet, the director is currently occupied in “cutting the film’s trailer,” which is reportedly being planned to be dropped by the end of February.
“Aditya is sitting on the trailer edit. The idea is to deliver something impactful again. Shashwat Sachdev has simultaneously begun work on the film’s background score. Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priority,” told an insider.
Furthermore, the outlet also gave an update about the swirling buzz that Akshaye Khanna – who received widespread attention for portraying Rehman Dakait in the film – has joined the sets of Dhurandhar 2 to shoot additional scenes.
Putting the rumors to rest, it was shared that the 50-year-old actor’s involvement in the forthcoming sequel will be limited to a couple of flashback sequences, with no new scenes being shot.
Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, bringing back the ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.