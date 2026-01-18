Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer

Trending
  By Fatima Nadeem
The mystery behind Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood break is finally revealed.

According to his former fitness trainer, the actor suffered serious injuries in a major accident which became one of the biggest reasons for him stepping away from the film industry.

The son of actor Suresh Oberoi began acting in 2002 with starring roles in the Hindi crime film Company and romantic drama Saathiya.

However, his career didn’t follow the high trajectory many expected, due to various reasons.

During a chat with Hindi Rush, the celebrity trainer said, "He had a very bad accident, which caused him a lot of injuries. This was one of the biggest reasons why he left the industry."

He added, "People must have assumed it was his depression that caused him leave the industry. That's not fully true. He also left because of his injuries."

Oberoi previously shared a terrifying experience from the accident in an interview with Mashable India, saying, "I was shooting in Rajasthan for Road. We were going from Bikaner to Jaisalmer. Beautiful roads, beautiful drive, but it was at night. I told the driver at least 15 to 20 times to drive slowly; 'it is night, visibility is low, drive slowly.' I was in the front seat, and after that incident, I haven't sat in the front seat ever."

The Prince starlet added, "The rods had smashed the windshield, and if my seat had been straight, those rods would have gone into my body. I couldn't get out of the car because the rods were above me. But I was unscathed. Almost died. After that, I decided not to travel at night."

Oberoi, who recently appeared in Masti 4 has successfully transitioned into business over the past few years.

He has invested in multiple sectors, including real estate, education technology, jewellery, alcohol, and agriculture technology.

