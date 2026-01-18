Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours

Hania Aamir recently added fuel regarding her rumoured relationship with Asim Azhar as she provides a significant indication of their potential involvement.
The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures, with a mysterious caption, stating, “asli wali pe bhi itna enjoy karna (sic).”
Her pictures the 28-year-old actress’ latest clicks from the intimate Qawwali night by the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.
The post confirms that Aamir indeed attended the musical night at ex-boyfriend's home in Karachi.
For the glamourous night, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star donned a half-backless black saree with intricate detailing.
Her hair were braided and adorned with red roses woven through the length.
For the accessories, Aamir wore black bangles and heavy gold kangan.
Aamir and Azhar, the duo who once dated, have been apparently dropping major hints of reconciliation over the past few months.
Speculation began when the Jo Tu Na Mila singer announced his split from ex-fiancé, Meerub Ali which further ignited that the two might be closer once again.
Moreover, the two have been spotted together at several events and events, however, neither Hania Aamir nor Asim Azhar has addressed or denied the dating rumours.
On the professional front, the actress is set to star in an upcoming Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.
As of the 29-year-old singer, he released his first independent album, titled Asim Ali, in late November.