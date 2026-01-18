Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday

‘Case No. 9’ actor Faysal Quraishi shares heartwarming video of son Farmaan on his big day

  • By Bushra Saleem
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday
Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday 

Faysal Quraishi has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his son Farmaan as he turns six.

Days after celebrating the success of the blockbuster drama serial Case No. 9 the Pakistani actor turned to his social media to express his love and extend his heartfelt wished for son on his big day.

Sharing a photomontage of the son on his Instagram, Quraishi wrote, "Happy Birthday my farmaan. You are a gift from Allah and a comfort to my heart. As Allah teaches us to pray .Our Lord grant us from our spouses and our children the comfort of our eyes, and make us leaders of the righteous(Quran 25:74)."

"May Allah make you righteous, protect you from all harm, guide you on the straight path, and grant you success in this world and the Hereafter. Love you," the Fitoor actor added.


The 52-year-old versatile recently earned widespread appreciation and admiration for his phenomenal acting skills in Case No. 9.

Quraishi welcomed his second child, Farmaan Quraishi with wife Sana Faysal in January 2020.

Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji seeks divine blessings ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hania Aamir's mysterious caption adds fuel to Asim Azhar dating rumours
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer
Vivek Oberoi’s hidden struggle behind Bollywood hiatus revealed by former trainer
Kangana Ranaut slams Masaba Gupta over old fashion dispute
Kangana Ranaut slams Masaba Gupta over old fashion dispute
Kangana Ranaut recalls difficult past experience amid AR Rahman troubles
Kangana Ranaut recalls difficult past experience amid AR Rahman troubles
Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram
Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to actor's affair buzz
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to actor's affair buzz
Akshay Kumar marks 25 years with Twinkle Khanna in signature comedic style
Akshay Kumar marks 25 years with Twinkle Khanna in signature comedic style
Farida Jalal weighs in on 8-hour shift debate, shares early career hardships
Farida Jalal weighs in on 8-hour shift debate, shares early career hardships
Mrunal Thakur drops cryptic message amid wedding reports with Dhanush
Mrunal Thakur drops cryptic message amid wedding reports with Dhanush
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave social media buzzing with possible reunion hints
Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave social media buzzing with possible reunion hints

Popular News

Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours

Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
an hour ago
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’

Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
2 hours ago
Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges

Timothy Busfield's wife pleads for husband's safety behind bars amid disturbing charges
10 hours ago