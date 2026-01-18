Faysal Quraishi pens heartfelt post for son Farmaan’s 6th birthday 

Faysal Quraishi has penned a heartwarming birthday wish for his son Farmaan as he turns six.
Days after celebrating the success of the blockbuster drama serial Case No. 9 the Pakistani actor turned to his social media to express his love and extend his heartfelt wished for son on his big day.
Sharing a photomontage of the son on his Instagram, Quraishi wrote, "Happy Birthday my farmaan. You are a gift from Allah and a comfort to my heart. As Allah teaches us to pray .Our Lord grant us from our spouses and our children the comfort of our eyes, and make us leaders of the righteous(Quran 25:74)."
"May Allah make you righteous, protect you from all harm, guide you on the straight path, and grant you success in this world and the Hereafter. Love you," the Fitoor actor added.
The 52-year-old versatile recently earned widespread appreciation and admiration for his phenomenal acting skills in Case No. 9.
Quraishi welcomed his second child, Farmaan Quraishi with wife Sana Faysal in January 2020.