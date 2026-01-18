Kangana Ranaut recalls difficult past experience amid AR Rahman troubles

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
  • By Hania Jamil
Renowned composer AR Rahman has been receiving backlash over his "communal" remark, and Kangana Ranaut has spoken out about her own experience with the star.

During her directorial venture Emergency, Kangana shared that she was extremely keen on working with Rahman; however, he refused to meet her, claiming that he does not wish to be a part of a propaganda film.

Turning on her Instagram Stories, the Queen actress penned, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you."

Picture Credit: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram
Kangana further shared that, contrary to the composer's opinion, Emergency received a lot of praise from the critics.

For the unversed, Rahman said that he has been getting limited work offers in Bollywood in recent years while speaking with BBC Asian Network.

He noted that the reasons often reach him indirectly, tagging it as "Chinese whispers."

Rahman revealed, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face."

