Hina Afridi unveils intimate glimpses from her wedding in captivating video

  By Sidra Khan
Hina Afridi is sharing some mesmerizing highlights from her special day.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, January 18, the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress shared a heart-melting post featuring a stunning video from her wedding ceremonies, making both fans and celebrities swoon over.

The clip, which included a series of intimate glimpses from her baraat day, opened with a magnificent view of Lahore, with the next frame showing the actress with her groom, Taimoor Khan.

For her wedding, Hina looked stunning in a gorgeous full-length white ensemble adorned with intricate gold embroidery. She accessorized the look with heavy gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Taimoor exuded charm in a coordinating traditional white sherwani suit.

Alongside the clip, Hina Afridi penned a touching message, beginning, “Before my mother passed, she told my brother @theshoaibkhan.official that she wanted my wedding to be perfect. She wanted it to be everything she had once dreamt for me.”

“Today, I know she’s smiling from above, watching Shoaib, watching the way he carried her wish with such so much grace, and so much love. What he did for me is something I will hold in my heart forever,” she continued.

The intimate moments in the video also included the baraat’s arrival, the couple’s outdoor wedding shoot, the guests and family members, the lovebirds signing their nikkah nama, and seeing each other for the first time after tying the knot.

She went on to write, “I am deeply grateful. Forever held by this love. Amma Ji thank you. I love you. I hope this gave you sukoon. Sharing a small highlight from my Baraat day with all of you, in gratitude for the prayers, the warmth, and the love that you all continue to send my way.”

On the work front, Hina Afridi is currently being seen in the TV drama serial Ghulam Badshah Sundri, which first aired on December 31, 2025.

