Kangana Ranaut slams Masaba Gupta over old fashion dispute  

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kangana Ranaut has taken a brutal swipe at Masaba Gupta over an old-fashioned controversy. 

On Saturday, January 17, the Queen star turned to her Instagram Stories to slam the popular Indian fashion designer. 

The actress had talked about the incident that happened between her and the fashion designer. 

Ranaut shared that one particular incident from the past when she was not told not to wear fashion designer Gupta's clothes.

She added more comments on the issue and said that the "prejudice" still makes her sick to the stomach.

Taking to X, the 39-year-old Indian actress-turned-politician wrote, "Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images? These images were all over the Internet." 

"Can you explain why she won’t use these images or why she won’t tag her? In those days, Tejas was about to release, so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan. I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses) to help me with the darshan trip as well," she narrated.

As of now, Masaba Gupta has not broken her silence over the controversy.  

