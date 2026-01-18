Rajkummar Rao reveals his baby girl’s name & first glimpse in swoon-worthy post

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
Rajkummar Rao is joyfully introducing his little one to the world!

In an adorable post shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 18, the Stree star revealed the name of his daughter as he introduced his baby girl, leaving fans and fellow celebrities swooning.

He began the caption, writing, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.”

Revealing his daughter’s name, Rajkummar penned, “PARVATI PAUL RAO.”

The sweet caption was accompanied by a heart-melting photo, showing the very first glimpse of the little one.

With a close-up shot of the newborn’s tiny hand gently cradled by the hands of her parents, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha Paul, the snap captured a tender and intimate moment among the trio.

Notably, the couple welcomed their daughter Parvati in November 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary.

“The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary,” announced the Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana actor at the time, with an image stating, “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.”

Fans and celebrities’ reactions:

Rajkummar Rao’s adorable post garnered heartfelt reactions from both fans and fellow stars, with Nimrat Kaur commenting, “So much love to you both…. What a beautiful name.”

“Can’t wait to meet you Parvati,” expressed actress Dia Mirza.

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood stars, including Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurana dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

“Congratulations @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao and welcome little Parvati,” wrote one of the fans.

Another complimented, “such a beautiful name.”

About Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha:

Rajkummar Rao began dating actress Patralekha in 2010 and the two tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh, India.

