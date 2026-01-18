Viral 2016 trend: Sonakshi Sinha takes trip down memory lane

Sonakshi Sinha recently jumped on the viral 2016 trend as she joined the bandwagon of doing the "2026 is the new 2016".
The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday night, January 17, and gave a glimpse of the list of all the things, taking place in her life 10 years back in 2016.
The Nikita Roy actress, while sharing series of photos, penned a detailed not and started with her action journey in Akira, writing, “2016 - LETS GOOOO!”
Her list included, “1/2 - Action movie star feels for Akira!!! 3 - sang a song and shot a cool music video for Akira again.”
According to her fourth slide, she posted secret agent in Force 2 which was an action saga.
"5/6 - lets get @smehraa married! P.s: kalire dont work, it took me 8 long years after it fell on me to get married,” said Sonakshi, adding, "7 - we set a Guiness world record on highest number on nails painted in a minute and here i am with @itssoezi today!!"
The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star went on to add, “8 - met my favourite actor @willsmith! 9/10 - performed at the Global Citizen stage just before Coldplay. Yup, read that again 11 - football anyone?
"12 - got this one married as well @tamil_table … my first full on Goan wedding!!!
"13 - hadn’t met @iamzahero yet so spent my days painting and waiting for my hero to come into my life!
"14 - so much love in Spain! Unforgettable!
"15 - started shoot for one of my fav films - NOOR!
"16 - random pic from a shoot with @rohanshrestha which i LOVE!!!!"
Sonakshi Sinha concluded the post, adding in the end the 17th snap, writing, “I think i was on a magazine cover every month that year."