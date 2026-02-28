Karan Johar blasts actors on loyalty crisis after Janhvi Kapoor’s DCAA exit

Karan Johar lashes out at Bollywood actors, labeling them ‘insecure’ and saying loyalty is dead, even calling some ‘absolutely nobodies.’
While conversing with Sarthak Ahuja of SCREEN, the Student Of The Year producer opened up about the challenges of running a talent management agency.
Johar, who co-owns Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCAA), said, “Every two years, people are shifting from one agency to another because they are so insecure that they feel we are time-bound. Nobody is loyal in this business; actors just keep hopping and skipping.”
He went on to say, “So you put two years of your life into a talent and they suddenly move somewhere else — and then they don’t like it there and want to come back. This is a vicious circle.”
Johar said talent management came naturally to him, as the work revolves around handling people, egos, and insecurities.
“If you look at talent management as a business opportunity, nothing is going to happen,” he added.
Reflecting on his long career, Johar noted, “After being in the business for 31 years, I have become zen about success and failure because I feel like my joy and sorrow cannot be the result of my success and failure because then I will be in an ICU.”
His comments follow Janhvi Kapoor’s move from DCAA to Collective Artists Network, sparking speculation about shifts in Dharma’s talent division, which currently represents Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rasha Thadani.