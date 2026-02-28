Kangana Ranaut hints at Hollywood debut: 'I have some offers'

Kangana Ranaut is ready to take over a new industry after dominating the Bollywood scene!
The Queen actress attended the News18 Bharat Summit 2026, where she addressed the rumours about her career in Hollywood.
Previously, Kangana was reportedly gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, where it was revealed that she is set to play the lead role in a story about a Christian couple who purchased an abandoned farm with an eerie past after going through a miscarriage.
However, with no update about the project, there were speculations that the Tanu Weds Manu actress might have walked away from the horror project.
During the summit, Kangana revealed that she is in talks for some Hollywood projects.
Addressing her Hollywood offers, the 39-year-old said, "I have some offers, lekin [but], depending on my time and inclination, we'll take a call."
This comes years after Kangana stated at a press conference that audiences should discourage American and English films, as they are dominating Indian screens.