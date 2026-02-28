Falak Shabir drops sweet family snaps from Disneyland Paris trip

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are currently enjoying vacations in Disney land, Paris.
Taking to Instagram on February 28, the Ijazat crooner delighted fans by offering a glimpse into their recent Disney land tour.
Falak captioned the post, “A trip to Disneyland.”
“Vlog is out now!,” he added.
The carousel opened with a swoon-worthy image, in which the family of three poses standing by a fountain, in front of the pink-victorian styled hotel, wearing themed headbands.
The other pictures showed the family roaming over the streets of the dreamy place, with daughter Alyana and mom Sarah, spending some quality time together at the most magical place.
Shortly after the post went viral, multiple fans and peers flocked to the comments section to shower love and praise for the most-loved couple of the industry.
A fan wrote, “the cutest family allahumabarik, may Allah always keep you happy.”
“Myy precious babyessssss,” another fan commented.
“Alyana is growing up so fast i still remember her as a lil baby,” a third fan said.
For those unaware, the Raqs-e-Bismil starlet tied the knot with Falak Shabir on July 15, 2020, in a dreamy wedding ceremony and later the couple welcomed their daughter, Alyana Falak, on October 8, 2021.