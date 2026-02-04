Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'

The 'Badla' starlet drops exciting trailer of her new movie, 'Assi' on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film Assi
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'  

Taapsee Pannu is ready to un solve a spine-chilling investigation in her upcoming thriller film, Assi

On Wednesday, February 4th, the Badla actress turned to her Instagram account to release the first official trailer of her new hard-hitting drama movie.

The viral teaser opened on an unsettling note as Taapsee comes in to fight for a horrific case of rape that grabs headlines all over the nation.

As a lawyer, her fight has only begun, but she is relentless and refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice.

She additionally stated in the caption, "After the man died. Just don't think about anything. Trailer out now. Link in bio. #Assi - An urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb." 

Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play a couple whose lives are turned upside down when she is raped by a bunch of men in a car and thrown beside the tracks.

The trailer then gives a sneak peek of the investigation and the courtroom hearings that take place in lieu of the case.

As the trailer garnered fans’ attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement about the upcoming film.

One fan commented, "Excellent trailer and watched the teaser of this movie when I went to watch #Border2 on Monday 2nd February, which was my 42nd birthday."

"All your films are amazing..love the content you do," another noted.

While a third, "Powerful! Can't wait to watch."

Assi will premiere on February 20th, 2026. 

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
R. Madhavan makes bombshell confession weeks before ‘Dhurandhar 2’ release
Hania Aamir takes a subtle jab at Asim Azhar: 'Believed in that guy’
Hania Aamir takes a subtle jab at Asim Azhar: 'Believed in that guy’
Parineeti Chopra begins gripping quest in Netflix debut series ‘Talaash’ teaser
Parineeti Chopra begins gripping quest in Netflix debut series ‘Talaash’ teaser
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about life: ‘Been cruel to me lately'

Popular News

Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support

Spotify introduces offline lyrics and global translation support
an hour ago
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’

King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
3 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?

5 hours ago