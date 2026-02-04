Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'  

Taapsee Pannu is ready to un solve a spine-chilling investigation in her upcoming thriller film, Assi.
On Wednesday, February 4th, the Badla actress turned to her Instagram account to release the first official trailer of her new hard-hitting drama movie.
The viral teaser opened on an unsettling note as Taapsee comes in to fight for a horrific case of rape that grabs headlines all over the nation.
As a lawyer, her fight has only begun, but she is relentless and refuses to bow down in her pursuit of justice.
She additionally stated in the caption, "After the man died. Just don't think about anything. Trailer out now. Link in bio. #Assi - An urgent watch, only in cinemas from 20th Feb."
Kani Kusruti and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub play a couple whose lives are turned upside down when she is raped by a bunch of men in a car and thrown beside the tracks.
The trailer then gives a sneak peek of the investigation and the courtroom hearings that take place in lieu of the case.
As the trailer garnered fans’ attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement about the upcoming film.
One fan commented, "Excellent trailer and watched the teaser of this movie when I went to watch #Border2 on Monday 2nd February, which was my 42nd birthday."
"All your films are amazing..love the content you do," another noted.
While a third, "Powerful! Can't wait to watch."
Assi will premiere on February 20th, 2026.