  • By Javeria Ahmed
Talwiinder finally reacts to Disha Patani dating buzz

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Talwiinder opened up on his relationship with Disha Patani, admitting they are “still figuring ourselves out” amid dating speculation.

Recently, the Welcome to the Jungle starlet sparked dating rumours with the Wishes singer after their joint appearances at Nupur Sanon’s wedding.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder has addressed the speculation, saying, “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves.”

The Kammo Ji singer went on to explain, “I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours.”

Upon asking about how he thinks about love and relationships, Talwiinder replied, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

Disha Patani and Talwiinder first set off dating speculation after being spotted together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

The buzz grew a week later when they were seen holding hands onstage at Lollapalooza India 2026, prompting fans to believe they had gone public with their relationship.

