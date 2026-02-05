Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s King has generated massive interest among distributors, with reports of a ₹200 crore advance offer emerging amid soaring demand in India.
Yash Raj Films has been announced as the overseas distributor for King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
Trade sources shared that several top distribution banners are vying for the film’s India rights, including A.A. Films, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), Jio Studios, PVRINOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar and Dharma Productions.
Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios and PVRINOX are said to be leading the race so far, though no official announcement has been made.
Pen Marudhar is well-placed due to its ongoing association with Red Chillies Entertainment, having distributed Jawan and Dunki, with Dunki emerging stronger in its box-office clash with Salaar.
It is also revealed that the film received the highest offer of Rs. 200 crore advance, along with an 8 per cent distribution commission.
Notably, it is considered one of the largest commission-based offers in recent times.
King, directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, is slated to release on December 24 in India.
Hollywood tentpoles Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to arrive a week earlier so there would be no direct clash among them.