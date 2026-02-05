Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand

'King' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, is set to release on December 24, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Shah Rukh Khan’s King lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand
Shah Rukh Khan’s King lands ₹200 crore advance amid soaring distributor demand

Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s King has generated massive interest among distributors, with reports of a ₹200 crore advance offer emerging amid soaring demand in India.

Yash Raj Films has been announced as the overseas distributor for King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Trade sources shared that several top distribution banners are vying for the film’s India rights, including A.A. Films, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), Jio Studios, PVRINOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar and Dharma Productions.

Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios and PVRINOX are said to be leading the race so far, though no official announcement has been made.

Pen Marudhar is well-placed due to its ongoing association with Red Chillies Entertainment, having distributed Jawan and Dunki, with Dunki emerging stronger in its box-office clash with Salaar.

It is also revealed that the film received the highest offer of Rs. 200 crore advance, along with an 8 per cent distribution commission.

Notably, it is considered one of the largest commission-based offers in recent times.

King, directed by Pathaan fame Siddharth Anand, is slated to release on December 24 in India.

Hollywood tentpoles Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are scheduled to arrive a week earlier so there would be no direct clash among them.

‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day
Laiba Khan shares heartwarming video from her wedding day
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'
Taapsee Pannu unveils dark, intense trailer of her new thriller film 'Assi'
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Hania Aamir shares funny take on why people hate February, her birth month
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Salman Khan to join Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar sequel?
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday
Sajal Ali rings in ‘most wonderful girl’ Sanam Saeed’s 41st birthday
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Vir Das makes shocking confession about working with Kangana Ranaut
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Imran Khan's comeback movie gets upsetting news amid Ranbir Kapoor ‘rift’
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years
Emmad Irfani sets ramp on fire in first runway appearance after ten years

Popular News

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

an hour ago
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’

Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
4 hours ago