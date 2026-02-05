‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ finally gets official release date

Mirzapur: The Movie, the highly anticipated cinematic experience everyone is waiting for recently rolled out its release date.
The makers announced the news on their official Instagram accounts and shared the the first poster and release date of the forthcoming movie.
The poster’s caption read, “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September.”
The movie will bring back iconic characters of Mirzapur aka Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video along with the theatrical release.
Apart from the return of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, the ensemble cast will also include Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.
The news comes two days after the makers wrapped up the shooting of highly anticipated movie as the film will now enter the post-production phase.
Announcing the shoot wrap, Ali Fazal wrote on his Instagram account, “YEH SILSILA Lamba hai. Its just a journey of some Love and some Hate. Mirzapur The film wraps its final schedule.”