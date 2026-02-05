Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Hania Aamir makes stance clear against sexism: ‘Not born to fit your fantasy'

Hania Aamir marks big on gender equality win with meaningful message

  By Salima Bhutto

Hania Aamir recently gave a bold speech about the version of a woman she did not fit in.

The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, and shared a heart-to-heart message on how women are portrayed and controlled in the society.

Aamir, while sharing her speech from an event where she is seen advocating young girls as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, began, “Somewhere along the way, I was made to feel like being too much was a flaw.”

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress went on to say, “Too loud. Too soft. Too ambitious. Too visible. Too many things at once.

“When I was younger, I thought something was wrong with me because I did not fit the version of a woman the world seemed comfortable with.”

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star continued, “So standing there as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, the teenage girl in me was stunned.

“Because all along, I was never the problem. The boxes were.”

According to the actress, women are not born to fulfill anyone’s fantasy.

She explained, "We are not here to shrink into neat little categories. Actor. Activist. Serious. Funny. Pretty. Smart. Pick one. No. We get to be all of it.”

For Aamir, women get to take up space, be soft and powerful, playful and political, joyful and thoughtful, all at the same time and somehow that is still too much for people.

As per her, its funny how a man doing many things is impressive, but a woman doing the same is questioned.

“If she is successful, there must be a shortcut. If she is beautiful, there must be a reason. If she achieves everything, the headline will still be her marriage," she raised concerns.

“But here is the truth, said the Mere Humsafar actress, adding, “We exist exactly how we want to. Not for approval. Not for comfort. Not to fit anyone’s mold."

In the end, Hania Aamir said, “We are not born to fit your fantasy of a woman.” 

