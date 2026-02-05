Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerge

Vikram Bhatt lands in trouble again as new allegations emerged against the director and film producer.
For the unversed, Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt are still behind bars in a Rs 30 crore cheating and criminal breach of trust case.
Now, in recent development, the casting director of his 1920: Horrors of the Heart movie, accused Bhatt of non-payment.
Parag Chadha made claims via his Instagram post, alleging that the Raaz director has still not cleared the dues of the cast and crew of the 2023 movie.
He also shared screenshots as evidence, and named Bhatt, director Krishna Bhatt, and the production house of Avika Gor’s horror drama in his post.
According to Chadha, he had been asking for the payments for years now and has never received any response from the team.
“The film was released in June 2023, and we were assured that our casting fees would be paid after the release,” he said, adding, “We remained patient, trusting fully in stature of the filmmakers we were working with.”
In February 2026, the entire payment still remains unsettled and the only response over the last few years has been they “don’t have funds”.
His post comes after Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were recently denied bail by Rajasthan High Court.