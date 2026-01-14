Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’

Rani Mukerji has sent Bollywood into a frenzy with her upcoming action-packed film.
With the release of the Mardaani 3 trailer and as she marks 30 years in the industry, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress has sparked online buzz, drawing support from A-list stars.
Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 14, Kiara Advani re-shared Mardaani 3 trailer, gushing over the actress’s upcoming release.
“30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani she still rules the screen. Can’t wait to watch #Mardaani3,” penned the Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups starlet.
Katrina Kaif also turned to the social media platform, hyping Mardaani 3 by stating, “Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable.”
“Dynamite. Rani meri jaan love you always. Killing it,” gushed Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram Stories alongside the shared trailer.
Alia Bhatt also chimed in, “30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more. Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!”
On his story, Anil Kapoor penned, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, seeable, tradable, watchable and, above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend, and human being! Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you.”
Rani Mukerji starring Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.