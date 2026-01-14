Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’

Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and many other Bollywood stars react to Rani Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Mardaani 3’ trailer

  • By Sidra Khan
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’

Rani Mukerji has sent Bollywood into a frenzy with her upcoming action-packed film.

With the release of the Mardaani 3 trailer and as she marks 30 years in the industry, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress has sparked online buzz, drawing support from A-list stars.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 14, Kiara Advani re-shared Mardaani 3 trailer, gushing over the actress’s upcoming release.

“30 years. One Rani. Endless power. From timeless grace to fearless Mardaani she still rules the screen. Can’t wait to watch #Mardaani3,” penned the Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups starlet.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Katrina Kaif also turned to the social media platform, hyping Mardaani 3 by stating, “Celebrating 30 years of Queen #ranimukerji Irreplaceable Unstoppable Undefinable.”

“Dynamite. Rani meri jaan love you always. Killing it,” gushed Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram Stories alongside the shared trailer.

Alia Bhatt also chimed in, “30 years of unforgettable performances and now one more. Cannot wait to watch Mardaani 3!”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

On his story, Anil Kapoor penned, “Dear Rani, 30 years in this ever-changing industry and you continue to be accessible, seeable, tradable, watchable and, above all, truly brilliant – as an actress, friend, and human being! Congratulations on this incredible journey, and wishing you all the very best for Mardaani 3. Always rooting for you.”

Rani Mukerji starring Mardaani 3 is slated to release on January 30, 2026.

Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz
Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Yami Gautam receives big praise for 'Haq' from fellow Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release
Suniel Shetty reflects on iconic 'Border' role ahead of sequel release

Popular News

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
43 minutes ago
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release

Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
an hour ago
Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood actors turning 50 in 2026: From Cillian Murphy to Ryan Reynolds
3 hours ago