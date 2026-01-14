Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols

Sunny Deol seems unfazed during his recent appearance after his stepmother, Hema Malini, dismissed feud rumours within the family.
The 68-year-old actor, who is on a mission to promote his upcoming film Border 2, was spotted at airport along with his costars.
For the airport look, Deol, as reported by News18, wore a brown shirt which he paired with a white pair of trousers.
To complete his look, the Jaat star went for a grey cap and sunglasses.
Before heading in the the airport with his team, Deol, he gently waved at the paparazzi.
His appearance comes few days after the actor became emotional while attending a function in Jaisalmer for the upcoming movie.
At the event, he spoke openly about his deep personal attachment to the Border franchise, and recalled experiences from when he first filmed the 1997 war epic film.
According to the Gadar 2 actor, he had done Border after watching his late father's 1964 film Haqeeqat.
“When I became an actor, I decided that I would also make a film like my father's,” the Blank performer said, adding, “I spoke with JP Dutta sir, and we both decided that we'll make a film on this subject, which is very beautiful and is etched in everyone's heart."
For the unversed, apart from Sunny Deol, the action packed movie also Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.
Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2025.