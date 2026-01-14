Trending
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols

Sunny Deol starrer ‘Border 2’ set to release in January 2025

  • By Web Desk

Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols
Sunny Deol unfazed by Hema Malini’s remarks on feud with Deols

Sunny Deol seems unfazed during his recent appearance after his stepmother, Hema Malini, dismissed feud rumours within the family.

The 68-year-old actor, who is on a mission to promote his upcoming film Border 2, was spotted at airport along with his costars.

For the airport look, Deol, as reported by News18, wore a brown shirt which he paired with a white pair of trousers.

To complete his look, the Jaat star went for a grey cap and sunglasses.

Before heading in the the airport with his team, Deol, he gently waved at the paparazzi.

His appearance comes few days after the actor became emotional while attending a function in Jaisalmer for the upcoming movie.

At the event, he spoke openly about his deep personal attachment to the Border franchise, and recalled experiences from when he first filmed the 1997 war epic film.

According to the Gadar 2 actor, he had done Border after watching his late father's 1964 film Haqeeqat.

“When I became an actor, I decided that I would also make a film like my father's,” the Blank performer said, adding, “I spoke with JP Dutta sir, and we both decided that we'll make a film on this subject, which is very beautiful and is etched in everyone's heart."

For the unversed, apart from Sunny Deol, the action packed movie also Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

Border 2 is set to release on January 23, 2025.

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie
Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’
Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif join A-listers to hype Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
Amir Khan ‘sheds 18 kgs’ ahead of ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos’ release
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz
Hamza Sohail calls for online ‘compassion’ after Sajal Aly marriage buzz
Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
Karan Aujla’s wife publicly responds to cheating allegation against singer
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
‘MZHT’ director Musaddiq Malek breaks silence after demeaning viewers
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Malaika Arora breaks silence on doing item songs at 52
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Alia Bhatt reacts to Rani Mukerji's upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' with sweet nod
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Hina Afridi’s wedding festivities kicks off with family dholki event
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Sussanne Khan tags Hrithik Roshan's partner Saba Azad in sweet birthday note
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Anil Kapoor ‘rooting’ for 'truly brilliant friend' Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3'
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th
Dur-e-Fishan pens pure emotions in sweet birthday note as she turns 30th

Popular News

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie
41 minutes ago
Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win

Emma Raducanu ends 3-month drought with Hobart International win
2 hours ago