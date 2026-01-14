Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal joins forces for new action movie

Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal are reportedly roped in a new action-packed film.
According to Pinkvilla, the Milap Zaveri film is said to be one of the biggest action spectacles stemming from this collaboration.
In terms of the leading lady of the highly anticipated movie, an insider dished out to the publication, saying, "Kirti Shetty has been roped in as the female lead, which will mark another big Bollywood outing for her."
According to the tipster, the movie is designed as a full-fledged, intense action love story.
For the makers of the movie, the idea of making the project was to bring the two action heroes together in a single screen.
As for the movie production, the forth coming movie is expected to go on floors in February.
The pre-production of the film is currently in full swing, keeping in mind the unique onscreen personas of both leads.
On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is currently filming Lag Jaa Gale alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming live-action movie, Street Fighter.
The upcoming movie adaptation movie also stars To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Cody Rhodes.