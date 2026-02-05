King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla

While trying to cope with the embarrassment Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has brought to the British Royal Family, King Charles was hit with another awkward situation.
On Thursday, February 5, the 77-year-old monarch stepped out with Queen Camilla for a visit to Dedham to meet local community heroes at The Sun Inn.
During the visit, the royal couple met members of the local community, who were present just to greet them.
While everything was fun and lighthearted during the meeting, a particular moment caught King Charles off guard when one of the fans questioned him about the Epstein scandal.
In a video shared by Sky News on Instagram, a fan can be heard asking the king, “Will you help with the Epstein investigation?”
However, the monarch managed to dodge the question by simply moving forward with the greetings.
Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace shared about Their Majesties’ outing, writing, “A great day in Dedham despite the weather.”
“The King and Queen have visited Dedham in Colchester where they met members of the local community,” they stated.
Sharing about the visit, the palace stated, “With a backdrop of music and dancers, The King and Queen met members of the local community and pupils from the nearby school as they walked down the High Street. Finally, at the Essex Rose Teahouse, Their Majesties met staff and joined a tea party. The teahouse has been a party of the community for around 500 years.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s latest appearance comes just a few days after the U.S. Justice Department release a new batch of Epstein files that unearthed several more disgraceful revelations, photos, and video related to the former prince Andrew, igniting a fresh wave of humiliation for the Royal Family.
In the wake of the latest revelations, King Charles ousted Andrew from the Royal Lodge months earlier than planned.