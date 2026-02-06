Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files

The Buckingham Palace drops exclusive images from the Duke of Edinburgh's powerful trip to UAE

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files
Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files 

Prince Edward has continued with his Royal duty commitments as he became the first Royal member to react to the Epstein public files drama. 

The Duke of Edinburgh has recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates to attend the World Government Summit and engage in youth education initiatives.

Shortly after his Royal appearance at the high-profile international event, Buckingham Palace shared a brief statement on behalf of King Charles III, who skipped joining his youngest brother at the major event.

On Friday, February 6th, His Majesty’s office turned to its Instagram account to release the exclusive photos from His Royal Highness’s key meeting in the UAE.

"The Duke of Edinburgh visited the United Arab Emirates to celebrate non-formal education and the opportunities it creates for young people," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, "His Royal Highness met students taking part in the @international_award and watched them showcase the skills they’re developing through the programme."

Notably, they also explained that the 61-year-old prominent British Royal Family member has offered the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to nearly 100 schools.

"In Dubai, the Duke also attended the World Governments Summit to discuss non-formal education pathways," the statement concluded.

This visit marked Prince Edward's major move after he publicly blasted the disgraced, deceased American financier in his media conference.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son spoke out against the Jeffrey Epstein controversy while attending the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 3rd.

While exclusively speaking with CNN, he added, "It’s really important to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this." 

Despite his elder brother, Andrew's, alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's million-page report, which was released by the Justice Department last week. 

However, Prince Edward chose to avoid the controversy and did not react to the former Prince's new fallout. 

For those unaware, Duchess Sophie’s husband arrived in the UAE on January 31st and concluded his five-day trip on February 4th, 2026.  

Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
Kate Middleton candidly confirms new family addition in latest outing: Watch
Kate Middleton candidly confirms new family addition in latest outing: Watch

Popular News

OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex

OpenAI unveils new agentic coding model GPT-5.3 Codex
41 minutes ago
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role

Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
an hour ago
Who are commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?

Who are commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?
2 hours ago