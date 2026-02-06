Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files 

Prince Edward has continued with his Royal duty commitments as he became the first Royal member to react to the Epstein public files drama.
The Duke of Edinburgh has recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates to attend the World Government Summit and engage in youth education initiatives.
Shortly after his Royal appearance at the high-profile international event, Buckingham Palace shared a brief statement on behalf of King Charles III, who skipped joining his youngest brother at the major event.
On Friday, February 6th, His Majesty’s office turned to its Instagram account to release the exclusive photos from His Royal Highness’s key meeting in the UAE.
"The Duke of Edinburgh visited the United Arab Emirates to celebrate non-formal education and the opportunities it creates for young people," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.
They continued, "His Royal Highness met students taking part in the @international_award and watched them showcase the skills they’re developing through the programme."
Notably, they also explained that the 61-year-old prominent British Royal Family member has offered the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to nearly 100 schools.
"In Dubai, the Duke also attended the World Governments Summit to discuss non-formal education pathways," the statement concluded.
This visit marked Prince Edward's major move after he publicly blasted the disgraced, deceased American financier in his media conference.
The late Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son spoke out against the Jeffrey Epstein controversy while attending the World Government Summit in Dubai on February 3rd.
While exclusively speaking with CNN, he added, "It’s really important to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this."
Despite his elder brother, Andrew's, alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's million-page report, which was released by the Justice Department last week.
However, Prince Edward chose to avoid the controversy and did not react to the former Prince's new fallout.
For those unaware, Duchess Sophie’s husband arrived in the UAE on January 31st and concluded his five-day trip on February 4th, 2026.