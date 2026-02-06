Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member days after finalizing divorce

Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer reveals exciting new family addition just days after finalizing divorce with Karen Spencer

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member days after finalizing divorce
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member days after finalizing divorce

Late Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shares first exciting news since finalizing divorce with his third ex-wife.

The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his Instagram account on Friday, February 6 to make a delightful announcement regarding his new family addition, Aslan.

Welcoming his new horse with three adorable photos, Charles penned a heartfelt note which read, "To pleased to have Aslan join us at @althorphouse - an ex-Police horse, he will be much loved and well looked after."

Prince Harry and William's uncle continued, "He’s very playful, and has settled in straightaway."

"His new best friend is my granddaughter’s Shetland…. Since Aslan is 17 hands, they are the little and large of the place," he added.

King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
Kate Middleton candidly confirms new family addition in latest outing: Watch
Kate Middleton candidly confirms new family addition in latest outing: Watch
King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction
King Charles hosts key reception hours before Andrew’s Royal Lodge eviction
Andrew ousted from Royal Lodge months early after fresh Epstein claims
Andrew ousted from Royal Lodge months early after fresh Epstein claims

Popular News

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return

Justin Bieber, Hailey's bond takes new turn after emotional Grammys return
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’

Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West family drama: 'We will be okay’
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat

Novak Djokovic sets unexpected new record after Australian Open defeat
2 hours ago