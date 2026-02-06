Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member days after finalizing divorce

Late Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shares first exciting news since finalizing divorce with his third ex-wife.
The ninth Earl of Spencer turned to his Instagram account on Friday, February 6 to make a delightful announcement regarding his new family addition, Aslan.
Welcoming his new horse with three adorable photos, Charles penned a heartfelt note which read, "To pleased to have Aslan join us at @althorphouse - an ex-Police horse, he will be much loved and well looked after."
Prince Harry and William's uncle continued, "He’s very playful, and has settled in straightaway."
"His new best friend is my granddaughter’s Shetland…. Since Aslan is 17 hands, they are the little and large of the place," he added.