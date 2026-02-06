Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins

The Buckingham Palace shares new video message of Princess Anne on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins
Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins 

Princess Anne is encouraging key message ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

On Friday, February 6th, the Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share the exclusive video featuring the Princess Royal.

In the heartfelt video message, the youngest sister of King Charles III, who is also a former Olympian, has congratulated to those competing in the upcoming games series.

The mom of two heard saying, "Congratulations on your selection to represent team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games."

She continued, "I hope you will have a memorable experience that will bring you not only lasting memories but also friendships and bonds that will endure throughout your life."

"To get this far is a remarkable achievement. It represents not only your talents on the field of play but also the countless hours of practice requiring determination that have got you to this point. Such commitment is itself worthy of recognition and it has earned you the right stand proudly among the finest athletes in the world," Her Royal Highness noted.

The 75-year-old British Royal Family member added, "As your competitions begins, know that you will have the support of the Nation. On behalf of us all, I wish you the very best of luck."

Notably, the Olympic Winter Games will begin on February 6 and will conclude on February 22nd, 2026.  

Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files
Prince Edward makes big move after publicly addressing Epstein files
Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Meghan Markle lights up Prince Harry with Valentines’ Day gift in new video
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
Princess Diana brother welcomes new family member after finalising divorce
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
King Charles caught off guard by Epstein query during outing with Queen Camilla
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
Prince William bonds with Aga Khan in special meeting at Kensington Palace
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
King Charles releases photo from Prince's ascension anniversary at Windsor
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Royal Family shares Queen Camilla’s first message with video amid Andrew crisis
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Kate Middleton celebrates World Cancer Day with powerful message
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
Royal Family releases photos as Princess Anne joins Prince Albert at key event
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles takes swift action against Andrew amid growing pressure: ‘enough’
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge
King Charles shares first video message after Andrew’s sudden ouster from Royal Lodge

Popular News

Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury

Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury
20 minutes ago
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud

Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
26 minutes ago
Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91

Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91
an hour ago