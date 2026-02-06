Princess Anne delivers key message as countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins 

Princess Anne is encouraging key message ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.
On Friday, February 6th, the Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share the exclusive video featuring the Princess Royal.
In the heartfelt video message, the youngest sister of King Charles III, who is also a former Olympian, has congratulated to those competing in the upcoming games series.
The mom of two heard saying, "Congratulations on your selection to represent team GB at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games."
She continued, "I hope you will have a memorable experience that will bring you not only lasting memories but also friendships and bonds that will endure throughout your life."
"To get this far is a remarkable achievement. It represents not only your talents on the field of play but also the countless hours of practice requiring determination that have got you to this point. Such commitment is itself worthy of recognition and it has earned you the right stand proudly among the finest athletes in the world," Her Royal Highness noted.
The 75-year-old British Royal Family member added, "As your competitions begins, know that you will have the support of the Nation. On behalf of us all, I wish you the very best of luck."
Notably, the Olympic Winter Games will begin on February 6 and will conclude on February 22nd, 2026.