J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'

The 'She Knows' rapper has released his seventh and seemingly last album this week

  • By Hania Jamil
J Cole celebrates 'The Fall-Off' release with surprise 'Trunk Sale Tour'

J. Cole is aiming to experience his teen years' happiness with the release of his latest album, The Fall-Off.

"Mannnnn. Thank yall for the love. For real," the rapper penned in an X post on Saturday, February 7.

He revealed that he could not celebrate the album release before, as he had "daddy duties" to tend to, adding that today he has brought out his old Civic and a trunk full of The Fall-Off CD's.

Explaining his reason, J Cole noted, "As a teenager I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers "yo you like hip hop??" Was the beginning of the sales pitch."

The 41-year-old shared that while working on his seventh album, he was chasing that feeling.

And to achieve that, he is embarking on a "Trunk Sale Tour 26", continuing that he does not know where he will drive; however, asked his fans that if they happen to see him on road, "Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music."

J. Cole dropped his seventh and reportedly final album on Friday, including 24 tracks, and has a number of notable features, such as Tems, Burna Boy, and Future.

