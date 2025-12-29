Trending
Shae Gill breaks silence after drone incident at Islamabad show

The Pakistani singer's hand was severely injured after a drone struck her during the Park View City's festival

In a shocking incident, Shae Gill was injured by a drone while performing at the Park View City's Grand Carnival in Islamabad.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, December 29, to give her fans an update about her condition, the Passori singer penned, "I was performing at Park View City Islamabad, and they handed the controller of a drone to an amateur."

She shared that the drone came quite fast at her, which left her hand with some bad cuts.

Sharing her current condition, the 27-year-old added, "I'm okay now tho, got my tetanus injection as well. Thanks for checking up on me."

Picture Credit: Shae Gill/ Instagram
Hours later she shared a clip on her Instagram Stories of her hand, which had sustained multiple cuts on the wrist, with the text, "If these were any deeper i would have been [death emoji]."

"I don't wanna join 27 club," she teased.

Picture Credit: Shae Gill/ Instagram
Shae Gill rose to fame in 2022 with the hit song Pasoori from Coke Studio Season 14.

In September 2025, the singer released her first-ever solo song, Insecurity, and collaborated with Abdul Hannan on Gila in April.

