  By Fatima Hassan
Rajab Butt's wife Eman breaks silence after YouTuber's Karachi controversy

Eman Rajab Butt, the life partner of Rajab Butt, has finally spoken out following her husband's attack during a court hearing in Karachi, Pakistan.

The 30-year-old infamous YouTuber was physically assaulted by a group of lawyers during his appearance in court in Karachi, Pakistan, on Monday, December 29. 

After the shocking incident, Rajab's wife, Eman, turned to her Instagram account to raise her voice in support of her partner with a brief statement.

The message read, "Justice is not chaos. We demand accountability through law, through due process. Through the power of the constitution."

She further asks for "Justice for @Rajab.Butt94 respect for the law of Pakistan."

P.C.: Eman Rajab/Instagram account
Eman's concerning message came shortly after Rajab sustained serious injuries, with blood visible on his jaw and mouth, as shown in viral videos.

According to Dawn, the YouTuber and TikToker attended the proceedings for the expiry of his interim bail, in a case lodged by lawyer Riaz Solangi in December last year, which was granted to him on December 20.

Later, Rajab Butt’s counsel, Mian Ali Ashfaq, expressed his frustration over the incident, explaining that his client was brutally attacked by "some lawyers" at Karachi City's Courts' premises. 

Taking to his X account, the advocate wrote, "[They] continued to beat him despite being repeatedly asked to stop," Ashfaq said, terming "such conduct by the lawyers unprofessional." 

As of now, Rajab Butt has not publicly addressed the disturbing incident.   

