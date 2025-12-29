Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Tara Sutaria hits back at 'bullies' after AP Dhillon controversy

The 'Ek Villain Returns' actress' boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, also slammed the 'jokers' while clarifying his side of the story

  • By Hania Jamil
Tara Sutaria hits back at 'bullies' after AP Dhillon controversy

Tara Sutaria was at the centre of a massive controversy after the actress shared a stage with AP Dhillon at his Mumbai concert.

In the viral moment, the Indian singer was joined by Tara on stage while he was performing his track Thodi Si Daaru.

During the performance, the pair got quite close, and the camera panned towards Tara's boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, whose straight face from the audience made rounds on the internet.

On Monday, December 29, Tara did not hold back as she addressed the alleged intimate moment on stage, which also sparked cheating speculations.

Sharing an exciting video from the Brown Munde singer's show, where she stunned in a black outfit, Tara penned, "Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night!"


"Thank you so much Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here's to more music and memories together," she said.

Adding a postscript, Tara noted, "False narratives, "clever editing" and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke's on the bullies."

Moreover, her boyfriend Veer also backed the Marjaavaan actress, as he commented under the post, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song not even Thodi si daru. Jokers."

AP Dhillon also showed his love for Tara, as he simply wrote "Queen" in a comment.

Notably, Tara and Veer were first romantically involved in early 2025.

