Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song

Nick Jonas recently grooved over his wife Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song from a 2005 movie.
The 33-year-old singer, who is currently in Singapore, took to Instagram and shared a clip from her hotel room, enjoying a dosa in breakfast.
In a clip, the Leave Before You Love Me hitmaker could be seen grooving to the song Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi from Chopra starrer Barsaat.
His caption reads, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet…” Jonas then added, “This song hits.”
The Citadel actress also shared her husband’s reel on her own Instagram Story, with a skull and laughing emoji.
Or the unversed, Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi has become viral on the social platforms lately.
The movie starred Chopra alongside Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an action-thriller movie, The Bluff.
The upcoming movie, which will be released on February 2026 on Prime Video, stars the 43-year-old actress as a pirate.
Apart from her, the movie also stars , Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas has entered 20206 with busy mode as his new solo album Sunday Best will be on February 6, 2026, featuring the single, Gut Punch.