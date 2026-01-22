Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has revealed plans to move into a new home with Gauri Spratt, while also opening up about his thoughts on marriage.
While conversing with Bollywood Hungama, the 3 Idiots star shared, “This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness.”
Khan opened up about his new plans as his shift was happening while his production Happy Patel was nearing its release.
During the interaction, the Ghajini actor also addressed his relationship with Gauri, saying that the marriage was not on their cards.
He said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”
Notably, this new plan came after the PK actor confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt around his 60th birthday in early 2025.
Earlier, Khan was married to Reena Dutta and they two tied the knot in 1986 and later became parents to daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan.
They separated in 2002 and in 2005 he married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.