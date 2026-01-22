Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan opened up about his new plans as his shift was happening while his production 'Happy Patel'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan makes surprise reveal about moving in with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has revealed plans to move into a new home with Gauri Spratt, while also opening up about his thoughts on marriage.

While conversing with Bollywood Hungama, the 3 Idiots star shared, “This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness.”

Khan opened up about his new plans as his shift was happening while his production Happy Patel was nearing its release.

During the interaction, the Ghajini actor also addressed his relationship with Gauri, saying that the marriage was not on their cards.

He said, “Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along.”

Notably, this new plan came after the PK actor confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt around his 60th birthday in early 2025.

Earlier, Khan was married to Reena Dutta and they two tied the knot in 1986 and later became parents to daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan.

They separated in 2002 and in 2005 he married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy. 

Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Anushka Sharma ‘admires’ Rani Mukerji’s ‘grace’ in warm ‘Mardaani 3’ shout-out
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Kabir Bedi reveals real reason behind celebrating birthdays in Goa
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Saba Qamar hails Sehar Khan natural appearance in ‘Aik Aur Pakeezah’
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Nick Jonas grooves over Priyanka Chopra’s old viral song
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
Salman Khan asked to respond in personality rights case
Salman Khan asked to respond in personality rights case
Durefishan Saleem on Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Karachi deserves more than statements’
Durefishan Saleem on Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Karachi deserves more than statements’
Sunny Deol drops BTS clip of 'Border 2' ahead of release
Sunny Deol drops BTS clip of 'Border 2' ahead of release
Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Rani Mukerji before 'Mardaani 3' release
Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Rani Mukerji before 'Mardaani 3' release
'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event
'O’Romeo' director reacts to Nana Patekar's fiery move during major event
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Nora Fatehi slams AFCON final chaos as ‘unethical’ and 'diabolical'
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations
Hania Amir finally speaks out about Asim Azhar marriage speculations

Popular News

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey

Meghan Trainor reveals her sons' excitement on new baby sister Mikey
an hour ago
Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post

Cruz Beckham appears to address family rift after Brooklyn's post
2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on beef rumours with Drake
6 hours ago