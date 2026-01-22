Durefishan Saleem on Gul Plaza tragedy: ‘Karachi deserves more than statements’

Durefishan Saleem is the latest celebrity who is speaking out on the aftermath result of the devastating Gul Plaza tragedy that has shocked many citizens.
The Ishq Murshid actress penned a lengthy rant on her iPhone Notes app with on Thursday, January 22.
Saleem began, “I know many people believe that as an actor my role should be limited to appearances and performance. I don't agree.”
According to the 30-year-old actress, visibility comes with responsibility, and influence is meaningless if it isn't used to speak when something is deeply wrong.
For the Jaisay Aapki Marzi performer, what is happening in Karachi is not a series of unfortunate accidents, it is the result of sustained neglect.
"When lives are lost repeatedly due to failures that could have been prevented, silence becomes complicity. Asking questions is no longer enough," the actress said, urging that accountability must be demanded.
The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star also recalled the people’s troubling situation, saying, “Public grief cannot keep being met with rehearsed condolences and delayed reports.”
In the end, before tagging Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Durefishan Saleem said, “Leadership exists to protect lives, and when that protection fails again and again, consequences must follow.
“When tragedies occur under a system's watch, those at the helm must answer for them.”
The actress, who will soon star in Dar E Nijaat, said, “Karachi deserves more than statements and promises. It deserves action and urgency!!!”