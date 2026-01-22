Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

The actress has been facing backlash after a user accused her of behaving rudely during a recent plane trip from Jaipur to Mumbai.

According to India.com, an Indian journalist named Kartikey Tiwari shared his experience of travelling on a flight with the 34-year-old actress back in 2023.

As per Tiwari, he was travelling with his brother and mother on the same flight as Advani.

In a video post, he narrated that the specific encounter changed his perception of how celebrities appear on screen compared to how they behave behind the camera.

Tiwari recalled that his mother accidentally sat in the wrong seat due to confusion between the rows, saying, “Then Kiara Advani came. Of course, if someone is sitting in your seat, you can simply say ‘this is my seat’. That’s completely normal. And anyway, we were all sitting in business class.”

He then added that the actress did not say anything but her reaction was quite unpleasant.

"But the way she looked at us was extremely unpleasant. She gave a nasty look, as if her seat had been ruined just because a non-celebrity had sat there," the journalist said, adding, “She didn’t say anything, just made that face,” he alleged.”

Kartikey Tiwari bashed the actress, saying that the expression really stayed and stuck in his mind.

"You’re not even that big of an actress," he said, adding, “If it had been Deepika or Alia, I might have understood, but you?”

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is set to star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, set for March 19, 2026, release date.

