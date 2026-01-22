Salman Khan asked to respond in personality rights case

Salman Khan has reportedly been served a notice by the Delhi High Court in connection with a personality rights case.
As per the reports, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Dabangg star in connection with a legal dispute over his personality and publicity rights.
It served in respond to a petition filed by a China-based artificial intelligence voice-generation platform.
The High Court has urged the Bollywood star to respond to the notice within four weeks.
In a notice it is also disclosed that it came to light from a plea challenging an earlier High Court order that protects the actor’s personality rights, including his name, image and voice.
The case is set to be heard next on February 27.
Initially, Khan reached the Delhi High Court to secure legal protection against the illegal use of his public life.
The court issued a temporary order in December 2025 preventing the unauthorised use of his voice and identity.
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora had then ordered social media authorities to take action on his petition and warned that stay orders would be issued against any entity using Khan’s name, photographs or other personal attributes for commercial gain.
The notice responds to a challenge by the China-based AI voice platform, which attempted to overturn the High Court’s December order barring use of Khan’s voice and likeness.