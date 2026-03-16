News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards

Oscars 2026 honours notable Indian stars at In Memoriam segment

  • By Salima Bhutto
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards recently honoured several Indian stars, including Dharmendra, in its annual In Memoriam segment.

The Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, during its awards show for the In Memoriam segment paid heartfelt tribute to notable figures from Indian cinema.

These notable names included the Sholay actor, Manoj Kumar, Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Moreover, their photos were featured among industry veterans whose contributions left a lasting mark on global cinema.

For the unversed, Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors who had worked with film industry more than six decades and starred in 300 films, died at the age of 89 in November 2025.

Manoj Kumar, best known as Bollywood's iconic "Bharat Kumar, died in April 2025 at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related problems.

The South Indian actress Devi, who acted in more than 200 films across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, passed away in July 2025 at the age of 87 after reportedly battling age-related ailments.

Rao, the famous Telugu actor and former politician, passed away in July 2025, at the age of 83, due to a prolonged illness. 

Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'
Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'
Minal Khan hits new highs months after divorce speculations
Minal Khan hits new highs months after divorce speculations
Akshay Kumar admits 'regrets' for not landing Ranveer Singh's role in 'Dhurandhar'
Akshay Kumar admits 'regrets' for not landing Ranveer Singh's role in 'Dhurandhar'
Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Alia Bhatt on her 33rd
Kriti Sanon pens heartfelt birthday tribute to Alia Bhatt on her 33rd
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know
Zakir Khan hospitalised? Here’s what we know
Sanya Malhotra moves on to new chapter after 'toxic feminism' drama
Sanya Malhotra moves on to new chapter after 'toxic feminism' drama
Adnan Siddiqui fires back at Firdous Jamal: ‘Not for us to decide’
Adnan Siddiqui fires back at Firdous Jamal: ‘Not for us to decide’
Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5' on his 52nd birthday
Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5' on his 52nd birthday
Aamir Khan rings in 61st birthday with major acting career update
Aamir Khan rings in 61st birthday with major acting career update

Popular News

Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'

Akshay Kumar brutally trolled over joining Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal 5'
2 hours ago
Micron to build new chip facility in ​Taiwan at newly acquired Tongluo site

Micron to build new chip facility in ​Taiwan at newly acquired Tongluo site
50 minutes ago
Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub

Trump demand 7 allies to send ships to Strait of Hormuz after Japan, Australia snub
an hour ago