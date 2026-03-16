Oscars 2026: Dharmendra among Indian stars honoured at Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards recently honoured several Indian stars, including Dharmendra, in its annual In Memoriam segment.
The Academy Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, during its awards show for the In Memoriam segment paid heartfelt tribute to notable figures from Indian cinema.
These notable names included the Sholay actor, Manoj Kumar, Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao.
Moreover, their photos were featured among industry veterans whose contributions left a lasting mark on global cinema.
For the unversed, Dharmendra, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actors who had worked with film industry more than six decades and starred in 300 films, died at the age of 89 in November 2025.
Manoj Kumar, best known as Bollywood's iconic "Bharat Kumar, died in April 2025 at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related problems.
The South Indian actress Devi, who acted in more than 200 films across Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, passed away in July 2025 at the age of 87 after reportedly battling age-related ailments.
Rao, the famous Telugu actor and former politician, passed away in July 2025, at the age of 83, due to a prolonged illness.