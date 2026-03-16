Minal Khan hits new highs months after divorce speculations

Minal Khan, who was the centre of attention in 2025 over divorce rumours with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, has achieved a major milestone.
The 27-year-old actress has officially become the Brand Ambassador of Mother Care.
The news was shared by her twin sister, Aiman Khan, who posted a story on her Instagram, featuring her sister signing her valuable partnership with the children care brand, that solely focuses on gentle baby care products that are paraben-free, sulphate-free, and contain no harmful chemicals.
The news comes a few days after the Jalan star thrilled her fans and followers by announcing her long-awaited return to television after a five-year break.
Moreover, Khan also shared a carousel of Instagram stories. Her return promises to bring fresh energy to Pakistani television.
For the unversed, the Hasad performer, who has maintained a strong presence on social media, was rumoured to be parting ways with her husband last year after she removed his name from her Instagram profile.
However, the Nand actress, who tied the knot with Ikram in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2023, turned down down the divorce rumours by simply posting a video alongside with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
In the video, the couple could be seen in a happy and romantic mood.
Sharing this video with the song Stand by me, Minal Khan wrote in the caption, "Almost 4 years of being married."